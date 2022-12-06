Scott Searcey

Scott Allen Searcey, 60, of Ostrander, MN, died on September 12, 2022 in Rushford, MN. He was born on December 31, 1961, and at six months was adopted by Keith and Ruth Searcey of Virginia. Scott attended Virginia Grade School and then Lewiston High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pulling John Deere tractors, and showing Hereford cattle from the family farm. He had a knack for grooming cattle and could be found behind the scenes doing that very thing at shows and sales across the Midwest. Growing up, Scott gained a true passion for dogs of all kinds. He owned hunting dogs, cattle dogs, and many house dogs, who were his special companions. Scott was a gifted welder and worked at Hoover Materials and Husqvarna both in Beatrice, and later at Rushford Industries in Minnesota, until because of health reasons he had to retire. On June 23, 2001, he married Darlene Nordness and became a stepdad to Ron, Jr., and Cara Lantz, whom he loved dearly. While living in Rushford, Scott joined the Mystic Masonic Lodge #69, where he made new friends and helped with various activities.