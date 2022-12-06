Scott Searcey

Scott Allen Searcey
Scott Allen Searcey, 60, of Ostrander, MN, died on September 12, 2022 in Rushford, MN. He was born on December 31, 1961, and at six months was adopted by Keith and Ruth Searcey of Virginia. Scott attended Virginia Grade School and then Lewiston High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pulling John Deere tractors, and showing Hereford cattle from the family farm. He had a knack for grooming cattle and could be found behind the scenes doing that very thing at shows and sales across the Midwest. Growing up, Scott gained a true passion for dogs of all kinds. He owned hunting dogs, cattle dogs, and many house dogs, who were his special companions. Scott was a gifted welder and worked at Hoover Materials and Husqvarna both in Beatrice, and later at Rushford Industries in Minnesota, until because of health reasons he had to retire. On June 23, 2001, he married Darlene Nordness and became a stepdad to Ron, Jr., and Cara Lantz, whom he loved dearly. While living in Rushford, Scott joined the Mystic Masonic Lodge #69, where he made new friends and helped with various activities.
Those left to mourn Scott include his wife, Darlene; children, Ron, Jr., and Cara Lantz and her fiancé, Cameron Kleist; sisters, Linda Searcey and Brenda Rosine; brothers, Brent Thompson and Norman (Terri) Thompson; aunt, Sharon Keedy; nieces and nephews, Caden Searcey, Jeremy (Steph) Hill and their children, Aubrie, Rylan, Mady, and Jaxon, Lacey (Dallas) Shufeldt and their children, Taven, Madi, Callan, and Rhetlee, Tiffany (Aaron) Robertson and their children, Lily, Owen, and Lennox, Melissa (Adam) Johnson and their children, Jacob and Connor, Jennifer (James) Taylor and their children, Quinton, Kierston, Preston and his son Grayson, Daniel Thompson, Shayla (Maurice) Gamble and their children, Elliana and Kamoni, Cassie Rosine and child, Taelynn, Jovon Tae Rosine and children, Ivy and Willow; many cousins and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Ruth (Keedy) Searcey; brother, Brian Searcey; grandparents, William and Margaret Keedy, and Clair and Lillie Searcey; uncles, John Keedy and Eugene Keedy; parents-in-law, Hubert and Ina Nordness.
A Celebration of Life to remember Scott Searcey will be on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Virginia Legion. A light lunch will be served and the family requests attendees wear casual attire. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Private inurnment of the cremains will take place prior to the celebration. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.