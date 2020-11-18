Scott Steven Thomas, 56 years of age, of Liberty, passed away at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. He was born July 27th, 1964 in Beatrice, to Charles and Betty Jean (Tincher) Thomas. Scott graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1982 where he met the love of his life. He married Sherry Schoen on November 9th, 1984 in Filley. From this marriage came two children, Nicholas and Jordan. Early in Scott and Sherry's marriage, they began farming and developing multiple small businesses. Scott was a member of the Liberty Christian Church where he served as a board member for many years. He also served as a school board member at Lewiston Consolidated Schools for 8 years. Scott was the Mayor of Liberty for 4 years. He was also a member of the Flying Conestogas. Scott always had a profound love of farming. Some of his other hobbies included flying, fishing, traveling with his family, and just spending time with his family and friends.