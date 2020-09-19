Senator Floyd P. Vrtiska

Services for Floyd will occur on Sunday, September 20, beginning with a viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Table Rock Methodist Church. Family and friends are then invited to join Floyd's final journey home in a car processional led by the Table Rock Fire Department. The processional will begin at the Table Rock Methodist Church at 4:15 p.m. and travel by meaningful places in Floyd's life leading to his final resting place at the Table Rock cemetery where a Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m. with Pastor Dorothy Smith officiating. The family kindly requests social distancing and masks throughout the service. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given toward the “Table Rock Community Project Fund” c/o Wherry Mortuary, PO Box 6, 207 North Nemaha, Humboldt NE 68376. Condolences can be sent to: Family of Floyd Vrtiska; c/o Lori Seibel, 5845 Woodstock Avenue, Lincoln NE 68512. www.wherrymortuary.com.