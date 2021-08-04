Shane Carlson Roberts

Shane Carlson Roberts, 46, of Fairbury, formerly of Beatrice, died Monday evening, August 2, 2021 at his home in Fairbury. He was a graduate of Delmar Cobble School in Columbia, MO. He enjoyed playing video games, cheering for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and watching wrestling and hockey.

Survivors include his mother, Diane of Fairbury; brother, Gene Roberts of Beatrice; sister, Theresa (Roy) Forsee of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Roberts, who died on July 18, 2010; grandparents, Zimrai and Ruby Roberts and Kenneth and Theresa Steelman; sister-in-law, Crystal Roberts; niece, Cherokee Roberts.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Believe Assembly of God in Jansen with Pastor Amber Rogers officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery of Blue Springs. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.