Sharlynn Renae Torkelson, 58, Fargo, ND, passed away on July 10 at home surrounded by family and friends under the care of hospice. Sharlynn was born to Marlyn and Alberta Cullison on July 6, 1962. She grew up in Beatrice, graduating in 1980. Sharlynn attended Mid-America Nazarene College for 2 years before having to stop due to medical issues that would continue for all of her life. She moved to Fargo, ND in 1986. There she met and married Brenden Torkelson in 1991. They moved to Walker, MN where Brenden ran Lake Country Bakery. Sharlynn gave birth to Matthew Thor Torkelson in 1993. They then returned to Fargo in 1994 where she lived until her death. Sharlynn was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2015 which led to a difficult 5-year battle that eventually took her life. Sharlynn had a great love of God and of her family. Through all the pain, she always had a smile that wouldn't end.