Sharon Adam

Sharon L. Adam, 75, of Harbine, passed away September 7, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born September 26, 1946 to Victor & Fern (Wohler) Stigge in Marysville, KS.

Services will be Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at First Trinity Lutheran, Beatrice. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning in the Odell Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com