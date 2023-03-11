Sharon Rae Auman, 77

Sharon Rae (Wiechmann) Auman, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on December 19, 1945 in Pawnee City to Harry and Deloma (Wiechmann) Rockemann. Sharon graduated from Barneston High School in 1964. She married Neil Auman on March 25, 1966 in Liberty. Sharon worked for over 26 years at Petersen Manufacturing in DeWitt and enjoyed crocheting, reading, baking and fishing with Neil.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Larry Wiechmann of Beatrice; sister, Donna Lawson and husband Richard of Davenport; brother-in-law, Lester Auman and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Joann Auman, both of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil on January 2, 2020; daughter, Sheila Auman; brother, Ron Wiechmann; sister, Alice Ward; and brother-in-law, Dean Auman.

There will be no services at this time. Inurnment will be in the Clatonia Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Clatonia Cemetery in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at https://www.harmanwrightmortuary.com/obituary/Sharon-Auman