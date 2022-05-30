Sharon Bissegger

Sharon Elnora Bissegger, 83 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday May 29, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on March 17, 1939 in Falls City to Gerald and Natalie (Bauers) Cowperthwait.

After Sharon graduated from Verdon High School, she met the love of her life, Ronald Bissegger and they had 5 children. She had a passion for taking care of people. Sharon ran an in-home daycare for 25 years and took care of her elderly parents and mother in-law. She always found time to care for her grandchildren during the day. Sharon loved spending time with family and fixing food for anyone who could stop by for lunch. She also enjoyed going to auctions and casinos with friends. Sharon was an active member of the American Legion Post 27 Auxiliary.

Sharon is survived by two sons, Lyle (Kris) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Toby Bissegger of Beatrice; three daughters, Nancy Bissegger (Larry Rezny) of Beatrice, Jayne (Jim) Hughes of Lincoln, Jody Pitts (Mark Johnson) of Beatrice; 9 Grandchildren, Ryan Bissegger, Emily Kindley, Jenny Hanshaw, Chad Bissegger, Jarod Pieper, Janelle Maybee, Tyler Pieper, Nicole Arena, Dillon Pitts; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; one brother, Gary Cowperthwait of Ontario, Oregon; one sister, Marcia (Larry Rue) of Wilber; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother-in-law, James Bissegger; one sister-in-law, Iva Cowperthwait; and father and mother-in-law, Herman and Elsie Bissegger.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery near Pickrell. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary from 1 to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.