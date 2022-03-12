Sharon Eggert

Sharon Kay Eggert

Sharon Kay Goetz Pella Eggert, 76, of Beatrice passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. She was born on December 11, 1945, to Leonard and Jean Carter Goetz. She married Donald J. Pella on November 11, 1964, at St. Mary Catholic Church. To this union four children were born. After Donald passed away, she later married Norman Eggert on February 26, 2001, in Las Vegas, NV. Sharon worked most of her life as a CNA at Lakeview in Firth and then at the grocery store in Sterling. After moving to Beatrice, she worked for Husqvarna where she eventually retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, animals, gambling, gardening, cooking, and garage saling.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Pella of Beatrice, Laurie (Rick) Howsden of Beatrice, Kristie (Pat) McClellan of Sterling; grandchildren, Jacob Howsden and fiancée Savannah Cook, Jayme Howsden and fiancé Tyler Ramos, Spencer McClellan, Bailey Pella, Devon Pella; great-grandchildren, Ayden Hart, Isabella Hart, Rava Ramos; sister, Vicki (Loren) Wusk; sisters-in-law, Judy Pella, Birdie Harrison, Ellie Rempel; Sharon's dog, Izzy and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Donald Pella (1994) and Norman Eggert (2009); infant son, Michael and numerous other relatives.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary with Father Craig Clinch as Celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. A Scriptural Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church. The body will lie in state on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice and on Monday from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home in Sterling. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling.