Sharon Frerking

Sharon K. Frerking

Sharon K. Frerking, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born in Holdrege on April 17, 1944. Sharon graduated from Loomis High School in 1962. She married Ken Frerking on June 15, 1973. She loved growing up on a farm and the farm life. Sharon also enjoyed exercising, camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, traveling, her pets and especially her grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Ken; children, Robert Morse and wife Norine of Clarks, Gregory Morse and wife Andrea of Altoona, IA, Kevin Morse and wife Tammy of Blue Springs, Kim Corey and husband Kevin of Holmesville; grandchildren, Erica Morse, Alex Morse and wife Lizzie, Danielle Maak and husband Travis, Morgan Pavon and husband Michael, Amanda Morse, Avery Corey; great-grandchild, Quinn Pavon and another Pavon on the way; brothers, Jerry Leach and wife Saundra of Lincoln, Randy Leach and wife Lois of Atlanta; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter “Buss” and Lorraine (Isaacson) Leach; and grandchild, Riley Corey.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Veteran's Club, 701 Dorsey Street in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to BCH Hospice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.