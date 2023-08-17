Sharon Kay Rohlfing

Sharon Rohlfing died April 13, 2023 following a brief hospitalization in Menifee, California.

Following her graduation from Plymouth High School, Sharon attended nursing school and made a career of being a dialysis nurse in Las Vegas, Nevada and San Diego, California.

She is survived by her daughter, Chelsea and friend Ben of Menifee, CA; brothers Charles (Julie) of Blair, NE, and Jay (Jan) of Gretna, NE; sister-in-law Robyn Rohlfing of Beatrice, NE, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herb and Lometa Rohlfing, and a brother Robert all of Plymouth.

Celebration of Life services were held in Escondido, California June 10, 2023.