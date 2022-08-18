Sharon Rehm

Sharon L. Rehm

Sharon L. Rehm, 90 years of age, of DeWitt, passed away at the Wilber Care Center in Wilber, Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022 surrounded by her family at the time of her death. She was born on December 26, 1931 at McCook to Ervin and Hester (Bush) Braaf and was a graduate from Clatonia High School. Sharon and Gerald Rehm were married on January 15, 1950. She had been employed as a secretary for DeWitt Public Schools and then worked with her husband as a bookkeeper at Rehm Implement for 38 years. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt having taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, quilted, and served on one of the church circles. Sharon enjoyed quilting, playing bridge and pitch, and golfing with Gerald. She especially treasured time spent with her family and attending their activities.

Survivors include her children Jeffrey (Lisa) Rehm of Greenville, SC, Jody (Michael) Rapp of Denton, and Gerald (Karen) Rehm of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Berene “Jo” Henke of Crete; brothers-in-law Herb Rehm of Wilber and Robert (Ruth) Rehm of Minneapolis; and sisters-in-law Judy Rehm of Wilber and Darlene Rehm of Lincoln. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husband Gerald (2015); and sister Carlye Gilmore.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church YouTube page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Sharon's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.