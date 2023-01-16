Sharon Schoneweis

Sharon L. Schoneweis, 83, of Beatrice died Saturday morning, January 14, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on December 26, 1939 in Beatrice and graduated from Cortland High School in 1957. On August 24, 1957 she married Delmar Schoneweis at Christ Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Sharon worked for Region V for 35 years and was a 4-H leader when her children were involved in the club. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include two daughters, Sherri (Rod) VanLaningham of Beatrice and Robin (Steve) Sugden of Adams; son, David Schoneweis of Tulsa, OK; son-in-law, Lonny Wendelin of Crete; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Harlan Schoneweis of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Alice Schoneweis of Adams; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie (Gebhard) Giesman; husband, Delmar, who died on April 17, 2019; daughter, Diane Wendelin, who died on March 3, 2019; brother, Dennis Giesman; sister-in-law, Sharon Abitz.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established to Cottonwood Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.