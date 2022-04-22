Sharon Willet

Sharon Kay Willet, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 19, at the Country House Residence in Lincoln, after a long journey with Alzheimer's. Sharon was born August 13th, 1939 in Beatrice to Wilbur McCown and Helen (Fisher) Bartholomew. Sharon grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1957. She married Ron Willet on October 16, 1960 and they resided in Beatrice for over 43 years before moving to Estes Park, CO for 13 years, and then to Lincoln in 2015. Sharon was known for her love of dogs, cooking, and excellent baked goods. She enjoyed making Christmas cookies and sharing them with friends, family, and parishioners at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice. Her famous Chocolate Cream Filled Cupcakes were loved by many. She also knitted, cross-stitched, sewed, and enjoyed crafting. She was a homemaker and spent many years helping at Thompson Grocery in Beatrice, which she and her husband owned. During the latter part of her career, she enjoyed working for Poling Drug in Beatrice.