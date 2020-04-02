Sharron K. Magnuson
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 located at 1919 Ella Street in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested in Sharron's name to a Cancer Research facility or charity of your choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
To send flowers to the family of Sharron Magnuson, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.