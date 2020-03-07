Sharron Magnuson

Sharron K. Magnuson
The beloved Sharron K. (Oliver) Magnuson, 73 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice after a courageous battle with cancer. Sharron entered this world on March 20, 1946 in Lincoln to Elmer and June (Shasteen) Oliver and was a graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School in Lincoln. She proudly devoted her career of 48 years to the Nebraska Department of Roads. On November 29, 1991, Sharron and Edwin “Ed” Magnuson married in Lincoln and celebrated 28 wonderful years of marriage together. Sharron was a proud member the Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 Auxiliary in Beatrice and enjoyed riding in the truck with Ed, spending time at the Eagles Lodge, camping, boating and especially time with her grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Sharron is lovingly survived by her husband, Ed; children, Mike Goracke and wife Stephanie of Texas, Kim Olson and husband Mike of Bennet, Brent Goracke and wife Kathleen of Omaha; step-children, Shawn Magnuson and wife Shiloh, Shalon Magnuson, both of Emerson; grandchildren, Cody, Cole, Tahni, Carson, Savannah, Ashley, Gavin, Kaitlyn, Samuel and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jaimeson and Craitin. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronnie Oliver.
Sharron touched the lives of all those who were blessed to know her. Her fiery personality, combined with her zest for life and the deep love she shared with her husband Ed and her family made a love for her contagious. The family would like to take this time to thank her physicians, hospital staff and most especially her visiting nurses, hospice care staff and her bath aide for loving her and caring for her with great dignity and respect; your actions provided Sharron, and her family much peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 located at 1919 Ella Street in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested in Sharron's name to a Cancer Research facility or charity of your choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory, in Beatrice, is in charge of arrangements.