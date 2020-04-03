Sharron Magnuson
View Comments

Sharron Magnuson

{{featured_button_text}}

Sharron K. Magnuson

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 located at 1919 Ella Street in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested in Sharron's name to a Cancer Research facility or charity of your choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Sharron Magnuson, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News