Sharron Magnuson

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #531 located at 1919 Ella Street in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested in Sharron's name to a Cancer Research facility or charity of your choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.