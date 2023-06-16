Shelia D. Foreman, 73

She was born August 25, 1949 in San Diego, CA, the daughter of Owen & Bessie Williams.

Her father was a career Navy man which involved frequent deployments at sea. When her father was deployed, Shelia, her mother, and sister Sherry would return to San Diego to be near family, which Shelia always enjoyed. Eventually her father retired from the military and the family made their home in Yuma, where Shelia graduated from Kofa High School in 1968. Shelia remained in Yuma for several years, then followed her father to Wymore, NE.

Shelia worked for the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 22 years. During that time she met her husband Larry Foreman. They lived in Blue Springs, NE where Larry farmed and raised horses. Shelia adapted well to the farm life. She loved animals, especially a burro named Jennifer. Shelia had a humorous love/hate relationship with Larry's cats and told comical anecdotes about them. The thing Shelia loved most in life was her family. Shelia was married to her husband, Larry, for over 40 years. Shelia and her daughter Samantha had an extremely close relationship. They talked daily. Samantha said her mother was one person she could always have frank conversations with in good times as well as bad. Her mom was always compassionate, loving, and supportive. Samantha describes her as her best friend. Shelia also loved and adored her grandson, Isaiah. Eventually Larry and Shelia returned to southern Arizona, making there home in Wellton. Shelia found the desert extremely beautiful.

Shelia is preceded in death by father, Owen Williams, mother, Bessie Williams, sister, Sherry Bussell, step-mother Blythe Williams, cousins Joan Brown and Butch Williams, and others.

Her surviving relatives include Larry Foreman of Wellton, AZ, daughter Samantha (Amos) Rule, and grandson Isaiah of Odell, NE: sister Deborah (Brad) Meek of St George, UT, life long friend Candy Fiddes of Yuma, AZ and step children, Shawn Foreman of Austin, TX, and Stephanie Goracke of Brashear, TX. Her family would like to thank the staff of Copper Place Assisted living & Southwestern Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care of Shelia.