Sheryll Jeanne Sokolik

Sheryll Jeanne Sokolik, age 75, of Grand Island, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Azria Health Broadwell. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation www.kidney.org.

She was born on August 17, 1946 in Beatrice to Leonard and Velma Jeanne (Meredith) Wilhelm. She grew up in the Beatrice and Wymore area.

She was united in marriage to Robert L. Sokolik on September 1, 1963 in Wymore. They lived in Omaha before moving to Grand Island in 1965.

She appreciated traveling and visiting new locations, casinos and attending craft fairs. She enjoyed crafting her own painting and piecing together the latest jigsaw puzzle that Bob and her were working on. One of her happiest accomplishment was her volunteer work with young adults seeking to earn their GED and the relationships she forged as she aided them with their goal.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert of Lincoln and Joseph of Grand Island; 4 grandsons; 1 granddaughter and numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com