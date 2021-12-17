Shirley Argo, 85, went to be with her Lord on December 15, 2021 at Pawnee County Hospital in Pawnee. Shirley was born on July 3, 1936 in Pawnee City to Howard and Gladys (Williamson) Eastwood. Shirley attended a one room school located on her father's farm and graduated from Barneston High School. She went on to Fairbury Junior College before marrying Arlan Argo. They enjoyed 65 plus years of marriage. Shirley lived in the Mission Creek and Barneston communities all her life, residing the last 45 years in the home where she was raised. The things that mattered most to Shirley were people and her relationship with Christ. After God, her family always came first and was the joy of her heart. She worked at the Martin Luther Home (Mosaic) and in home health for over 20 years because she loved helping others. It was her practice to go above and beyond what was required of her job if she could do anything extra for her clients. Shirley accepted Christ as her personal Savior and lived her life wanting to be a good testimony for Him. Her most earnest prayer was that her family would follow Christ as well. She was quick in her later years to offer advice from her many years of life. Those who knew her enjoyed her quick wit and sense of humor.