Shirley` Gronewold

Shirley G. Gronewold
Shirley G. Gronewold, 81, of Beatrice, died Saturday evening, January 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 7, 1940 at Beatrice to George and Eleanor (Harms) Wolken. Shirley was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and graduated from Filley High School. On September 25, 1960, she married Lawrence W. Gronewold at Zion Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Larry and Patty. They lived and farmed the homeplace northeast of Beatrice all their married life. Shirley was a major partner in the farming operation with Lawrence and Larry. In addition to farming, she had various jobs at Formfit Rogers in Beatrice, in the nursery department at Beatrice Community Hospital, and Mosaic in Beatrice, as well as painting houses. She was a life-long member at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, where she taught Sunday School and VBS, was a member of WELCA, the Altar Guild, sewed blankets and assisted her husband when he was on multiple church committees. Shirley lovingly babysat for her grandchildren even through her bout with breast cancer. She always made time in her schedule to visit shut-ins and the elderly, and enjoyed the trips she and Lawrence took throughout the years.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Gronewold of Beatrice; son, Larry Gronewold of Beatrice; daughter, Patty Thomas of Beatrice; three grandchildren, Jeremy Thomas of Beatrice, Brittany Thomas of Omaha and Macy Gronewold of Beatrice; brother, Gilbert (Deb) Wolken of Filley; two brothers-in-law, Harlan Gronewold of Des Moines, IA and Daylon (Diane) Gronewold of Albuquerque, NM; sister-in-law, Caroline Gronewold of Beatrice; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Harms Wolken; parents-in-law, Willie and Esther Gronewold; brother-in-law, Leonard Gronewold; sister-in-law, Alveda Gronewold.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery. A memorial has been established to Fresh Water Wells with Kathy Otto and Lee Spilker in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.