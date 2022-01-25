Shirley` Gronewold

Shirley G. Gronewold, 81, of Beatrice, died Saturday evening, January 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on October 7, 1940 at Beatrice to George and Eleanor (Harms) Wolken. Shirley was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and graduated from Filley High School. On September 25, 1960, she married Lawrence W. Gronewold at Zion Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Larry and Patty. They lived and farmed the homeplace northeast of Beatrice all their married life. Shirley was a major partner in the farming operation with Lawrence and Larry. In addition to farming, she had various jobs at Formfit Rogers in Beatrice, in the nursery department at Beatrice Community Hospital, and Mosaic in Beatrice, as well as painting houses. She was a life-long member at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, where she taught Sunday School and VBS, was a member of WELCA, the Altar Guild, sewed blankets and assisted her husband when he was on multiple church committees. Shirley lovingly babysat for her grandchildren even through her bout with breast cancer. She always made time in her schedule to visit shut-ins and the elderly, and enjoyed the trips she and Lawrence took throughout the years.