Shirley Howe

Shirley Lou (Coffee) Howe left her earthly life peacefully at the Beatrice Community Hospital on November 28, 2020 in Beatrice, Nebraska at the age of 80 years young to be with her heavenly father and celebrate eternal life with those whom left before her. Shirley was born on March 7, 1940 in Blue Springs to Ivan and Marjorie Coffee. She attended Beatrice High School and graduated with her GED as a young mother. Shirley and Roger married, March 22, 1959 in Beatrice, resulting in 62 years of marriage. Shirley spent her life living in Beatrice and working as a stay at home mom. As Dave and Mike grew older, she worked as an in home health care provider for many individuals she cared for deeply and became friends with. Her family and many friends will remember her as a kind, and caring person who encouraged others. She will also be remembered as “mom and grandmother” to many others who loved and knew her.