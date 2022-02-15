Shirley Imes

Shirley "Tudie" Ann Imes
Shirley “Tudie” Ann (Rehm) Imes, 85 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1936 at DeWitt to Ernest and Alvena (Rahe) Rehm. Tudie grew up in the DeWitt area, lived in Beatrice for about 4 years and lived in Plymouth since. She was baptized on May 10, 1936 and confirmed on May 28, 1950, both at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth and was a lifelong member. Tudie married Frank Imes on May 12, 1956 in Beatrice. She owned and operated the Rainbow Inn with her husband for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Tudie was a phenomenal cook while owning the Rainbow Inn, peeling thousands of potatoes and frying more chicken than one could count. She also enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers. Being in the presence of her family and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her an overwhelming amount of joy. She was a crossword connoisseur and continued to amaze her family with her ability to complete them until just days before her passing. Tudie had an ornery sense of humor and ability to see the happiness in all situations that carried her family and friends through even the hardest of days. She longed for the day that her body was able to dance again and she is now dancing with Jesus and Frank in eternal glory.
Tudie is survived by her children, Deb Milius and husband Dean, Becky Plantenga, both of Plymouth, Tim Imes and significant other Alice Fort of Beatrice; grandchildren, Kelcie deKoning and husband Wade, Nicole Hueftle and husband Kevan, Kim Milius and significant other Josh Barnard, Nathan Imes, Colter Imes and wife Ashley, Miranda Imes, Michaella Sipley and husband Aaron, Brandon Imes, Austin Upchurch and significant other Tashia Hackler; great-grandchildren, Lynden and Whitt deKoning, Chesley and Hayes Hueftle, MacKenna Bergmeier, Trayvin Burr, Taylah, Tisha and Kash Imes, Brayden Hochstein, Jayce and Adalynn Hoop, Aubrey Beaner, Kristian and Kason Sipley, Arial Imes, Jacob Upchurch; sister, Alverta Wells of Plymouth; sisters-in-law, Darlene Rehm of Plymouth, Hazel Rehm of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Gene Imes and wife Katie of Kansas City, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank on February 24, 2016; son, Randy; brothers, Dale and Al Rehm; brother-in-law, Arthur Wells; sister-in-law, Eunice Langdale and husband Dana; and step siblings, Erna Sievers and husband Otto, Tahlida Rahe and husband Edwin and Otto Rehm and wife Phyllis.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Visitation will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth with the church elders in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Plymouth in charge of arrangements.