Shirley Imes

Shirley “Tudie” Ann (Rehm) Imes, 85 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022. She was born on April 18, 1936 at DeWitt to Ernest and Alvena (Rahe) Rehm. Tudie grew up in the DeWitt area, lived in Beatrice for about 4 years and lived in Plymouth since. She was baptized on May 10, 1936 and confirmed on May 28, 1950, both at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth and was a lifelong member. Tudie married Frank Imes on May 12, 1956 in Beatrice. She owned and operated the Rainbow Inn with her husband for 30 years, retiring in 2001. Tudie was a phenomenal cook while owning the Rainbow Inn, peeling thousands of potatoes and frying more chicken than one could count. She also enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers. Being in the presence of her family and seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her an overwhelming amount of joy. She was a crossword connoisseur and continued to amaze her family with her ability to complete them until just days before her passing. Tudie had an ornery sense of humor and ability to see the happiness in all situations that carried her family and friends through even the hardest of days. She longed for the day that her body was able to dance again and she is now dancing with Jesus and Frank in eternal glory.