Shirley J. Evans, 90, of Vesta, passed away Jan. 22, 2021 at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams. She was born to David and Nellie (Wallace) Clark on Aug. 22, 1930 at Vesta. She graduated from Vesta High School. She was united in marriage to John Lloyd Evans on Sept. 11, 1949 at her parent's home. To this union were born two sons, John David and Terry Lee. Shirley was a farm wife and mother and assisted Lloyd with all the duties that accompany raising crops and animals on the farm. Shirley also clerked at Charlie's IGA grocery store in Tecumseh, served on the Johnson County Fair Board and the Crab Orchard Election Board. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts and crocheting. Her friends and family will remember her for delicious sticky buns and crescent rolls.