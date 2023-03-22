Shirley J. Saathoff, age 86 of DeWitt passed away on Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born on December 19, 1936 at her home south of Wymore to Harm and Tena (Pollman) Ehnen. She was a 1954 graduate of Barneston High School. On May 20, 1956 she was united in marriage to Leonard Saathoff. She worked for Beatrice Daily Sun, cleaned homes, and wallpapered and painted homes. She also worked as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. While she held various jobs, she was always a devoted mom and wife. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt and involved with Hope Circle and managed the DeWitt Senior Center after her retirement. Shirley had been an active member of the DeWitt Community Club. She enjoyed quilting, golfing, and visiting shut-in community members. She was also an avid Husker fan.

Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Leonard of DeWitt; daughters, Shari Green of St. Joseph, Missouri and Susan Futscher and husband Corey of Sabetha, Kansas; grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Green, Leah (Rob) Nagely, Kyle Saathoff and Mariah Saathoff; great grandchildren, Remi Green, Lincoln Green, and Thomas Nagely; brothers, Duane (Anita) Ehnen and Leon (Judy) Ehnen; brothers-in-law, Loren (Doris) Saathoff and Gene (Donna) Saathoff; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jerry Saathoff (2016); 2 infant daughters; sister, Delores (George) Youst; parents-in-law, Carl and Lula Saathoff; and brother-in-law, Ronald Saathoff.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Pastor Travis Panning officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 AM Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whispering Winds Cottage, Trinity Lutheran Church or Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home in charge. View additional details about Shirley's services, including any available live streams and tributes at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.