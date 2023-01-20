Shirley Janssen

Shirley Joyce Janssen, 74, of Lincoln, passed away at Ridgewood Rehabilitation & Care Center in Seward, on Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born on October 4, 1948, in Filley. Shirley attended school in Filley and served as the valedictorian for her graduating class from Filley High School. Shirley was determined to pay her own way through college and earned a bachelor's degree with double majors, Journalism and English, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Shirley was married in 1982 to Virgil Melvin Schildt. Shirley's number one priority was always her children. She worked for the State of Nebraska until giving birth to her first child and then became a dedicated stay at home mom to her three children. Shirley made sure her children had every opportunity growing up and loved attending all their events. When her children were in their teens, she worked part-time for Lincoln Public Schools. She enjoyed discussing current events and politics, caring for animals, listening to music, attending musicals, and spending time with her family. In her later years, she cherished visits from her granddaughters and hearing about their activities.