Shirley M. Oldfather

Shirley M. (Henning) Oldfather, age 89, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. Born in Scottsbluff, Shirley was a graduate of Beatrice High School and later earned an Associates Degree in Bookkeeping. She lived most of her life in Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH with her beloved husband, Roger.

Preceded in death by her husband, Roger. Shirley is survived by five children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S. Waterloo Rd., Cleve., OH 44110. Arrangements by the Mallchok Funeral Home (440) 884-9100. www.MallchokFH.com