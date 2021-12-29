Shirley Mae Nickeson

Shirley is survived by a son, Bill (Linda) Nickeson of Columbus; daughters, Karen (Mike) Janssen, Connie (Joel) Cacek, both of Lincoln and Kathy (Jerry) Hill of Seward; 26 grandchildren (including spouses); 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Brauch; sister, Beverly Jurgens; sisters-in-law, Myrna Brauch and Bethel Riens; and brother-in-law, Robert Brumgardt. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, William H. Nickeson; parents, Irvin and Henrietta (Novotny) Brauch; in-laws, William and Mae Nickeson, Evelyn and Earl Tiemann, Virgil Riens; 3 siblings, Gayle Brauch, Donna Brumgardt and Sondra DeWitt; 2 brothers-in-law, Frank Jurgens and Jerry DeWitt; sister-in-law, Bev Brauch; and one grandson-in-law, Anthony E. Page.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Rev. Benjamin Vineyard and Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 2 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.