Shirley Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall, age 81 of Blue Springs passed away peacefully on September 18, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on August 21, 1941 to Raymond and Martha (Leavitt) Fullner. She was a graduate of Norfolk High School and obtained a teaching degree from Wayne State College. She taught country school near Madison, before moving and teaching in Lincoln. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Penny Rhome, William Oltmer, Julie Dawes and husband Nathan; daughters-in-law, Cindy Oltmer and Lindy Oltmer; sisters, Dorothy Larson and husband Raymond and Ann Walck and husband Bill; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; special friend, Mike Izer; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sons, John “Ode” Oltmer and Cory Oltmer; granddaughter, Brittany; and sisters, Geraldine Wachter and Phyllis Fullner.

Per Shirley's wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Shirley's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.