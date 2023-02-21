Shirley Ann Roebke, 69, of Beatrice was called to her heavenly home at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1954, in Beatrice. She attended Lewiston High School, where she graduated in 1972. She was married to Marvin Roebke on September 29, 1972. Shirley worked all her life in the medical service industry at the Lutheran Hospital, Beatrice Community Hospital and Home Health Services. She was a CNA, Med Aide and Hospice Care Provider. Shirley was a member of Christ Community Church. After retiring, Shirley was an active member of the VFW & Legion Auxiliaries, where she was a trustee, the poppy chairman and gave countless hours serving others at luncheons and gatherings. She would tell anyone that asked, she retired so that she could spend more time with kids and grandkids. Traveling to all her grandkids sporting events, dance recitals and any other activity was her priority. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hosting family holidays, getting a good bargain and Black Friday shopping.