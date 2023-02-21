Shirley Ann Roebke
Shirley Ann Roebke, 69, of Beatrice was called to her heavenly home at the Beatrice Community Hospital on Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1954, in Beatrice. She attended Lewiston High School, where she graduated in 1972. She was married to Marvin Roebke on September 29, 1972. Shirley worked all her life in the medical service industry at the Lutheran Hospital, Beatrice Community Hospital and Home Health Services. She was a CNA, Med Aide and Hospice Care Provider. Shirley was a member of Christ Community Church. After retiring, Shirley was an active member of the VFW & Legion Auxiliaries, where she was a trustee, the poppy chairman and gave countless hours serving others at luncheons and gatherings. She would tell anyone that asked, she retired so that she could spend more time with kids and grandkids. Traveling to all her grandkids sporting events, dance recitals and any other activity was her priority. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hosting family holidays, getting a good bargain and Black Friday shopping.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy Roebke and wife Krista; daughter, Jami Vater and husband Shawn; grandchildren, Kamdyn Roebke, Kailyn Vater, Noah Roebke, Jackson Vater, Parker Vater, Ashten Engelman and husband Chaz, Kennedy Vater, Griffen Vater; fiancé, Jim McPheron; brother, Arlen Nies and wife Sharon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Roebke; mother and father, William and Ethel Nies; mother-in-law, Sylvia Roebke; father-in-law, Martin H. Roebke.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday, February 26, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and the family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Memorial has been established to the American Legion Auxiliary of Beatrice www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.