Shirley Scheele

Shirley A. Scheele, 83, of Odell, passed away January 4, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice. She was born July 11, 1938 to Henry & Rose (Brezina) Saathoff in Odell.

Services will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Odell. The family will greet friends on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. at Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home in Odell. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Burial in the Odell Cemetery.