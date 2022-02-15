Shirley Zink

Shirley LaVonna Zink
Shirley LaVonna (Hunzeker) Zink, 82, of Sterling, passed away February 12, 2022, at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams after a brief illness and struggle with dementia. She was born on February 20, 1939, in Dawson, at her grandmother's home, to Samuel and LaVonna Hunzeker. Following her graduation from Seward High School and Nebraska Wesleyan, she taught 2nd grade in Sterling, where she met and married her husband, Duane, at the Sterling United Methodist Church on August 25, 1963. Shirley often fondly recalled the students she taught at Sterling – she could name them all. She was a former member of the Sterling United Methodist Church and now a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. Shirley was a very sweet person who never had an unkind word. She loved small children and had a child-like quality to see the beauty in all things. Shirley was a fashionista who loved jewelry, earrings and painted nails. She was a Sterling super fan and loved contributing to community events with her famous sour cream raisin pies! And Shirley loved all animals – her kitties, the birds and the mule, Maybelle, who would not let anyone pet her except for Shirley.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Valentine Duane Zink of Sterling; her daughter, Darla Zink (Jan Afrank) of Omaha; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julie Anne Zink; parents, Samuel and LaVonna (Lehnherr) Hunzeker; brothers, Larry Hunzeker and Douglas Hunzeker and his wife, Nancy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chris and Genevieve Eilers, Raymond and Mabel Zink, and Walter and Marjorie Zink.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment of the cremains will be in the Sterling Cemetery at a later date. A book will be available for signatures at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from noon until 6:00 p.m. Those wishing to remember Shirley's life may do so with a memorial to the Sterling Library, in honor of the many years Shirley served on the Library Board and where she instilled Darla's love for reading. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
"Blessed are the Pure of Heart, for they shall see God." Matt. 5:8