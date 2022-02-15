Shirley Zink

Shirley LaVonna (Hunzeker) Zink, 82, of Sterling, passed away February 12, 2022, at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams after a brief illness and struggle with dementia. She was born on February 20, 1939, in Dawson, at her grandmother's home, to Samuel and LaVonna Hunzeker. Following her graduation from Seward High School and Nebraska Wesleyan, she taught 2nd grade in Sterling, where she met and married her husband, Duane, at the Sterling United Methodist Church on August 25, 1963. Shirley often fondly recalled the students she taught at Sterling – she could name them all. She was a former member of the Sterling United Methodist Church and now a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. Shirley was a very sweet person who never had an unkind word. She loved small children and had a child-like quality to see the beauty in all things. Shirley was a fashionista who loved jewelry, earrings and painted nails. She was a Sterling super fan and loved contributing to community events with her famous sour cream raisin pies! And Shirley loved all animals – her kitties, the birds and the mule, Maybelle, who would not let anyone pet her except for Shirley.