Sidney Williams

Sidney R. Williams, 59, passed away March 2, 2020 at Clearwater, FL. He was born on July 5, 1960 at Palo Alto, CA. Sid grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from August 1979 to February 1983. While Sid was in the Navy, his parents moved back to their hometown of Wymore and when Sid was discharged, he came to live in Wymore. He worked at Hoover in Beatrice and Landoll in Marysville. He married Barbara Sailer on December 22, 2012 in Wymore and in 2018 they moved to Clearwater, Fl.