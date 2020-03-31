Sidney Williams

Sidney R. Williams
Sidney R. Williams, 59, passed away March 2, 2020 at Clearwater, FL. He was born on July 5, 1960 at Palo Alto, CA. Sid grew up in Sunnyvale, CA and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. He joined the U.S. Navy and served from August 1979 to February 1983. While Sid was in the Navy, his parents moved back to their hometown of Wymore and when Sid was discharged, he came to live in Wymore. He worked at Hoover in Beatrice and Landoll in Marysville. He married Barbara Sailer on December 22, 2012 in Wymore and in 2018 they moved to Clearwater, Fl.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Wendy Williams; grandson, Abel; stepdaughters Rachael (Tommy), Christina and Alicia; step-grandchildren, Christopher, Hailey, and Angelina; niece, Mary Ruth (Nathan) Hennings, and children, Sophia, Olivia, and Arthur; aunts, Dee Ann DeRoin (Steve) and Janey Rudder; uncle John (Kathy) Williams; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ruthelma (DeRoin) Williams, and brother, Jay Williams.
Services will be held at a later date in Wymore, with burial of ashes at the Wymore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or your local Veterans Affairs organization. Sign Sid's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
