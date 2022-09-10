Sigrun Hoffman

Sigrun Gerda Hoffman, 80, of Burchard, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 16, 1942 to Robert and Hilda (Nunnich) Weisner in Freiwaldau, Czechoslovakia. In 1945, the family relocated to Schwalmstadt-Treysa in (West) Germany where Sigrun grew up. She was educated in the public schools and apprenticed as a specialty tailor (seamstress) at Pilz in Schwalmstadt-Treysa. She married Rodney Hoffman in December 1968 and immigrated to the USA in 1969. To this union two sons were born Swen born in 1972 and Neal born in 1977. She became a naturalized citizen in (the bicentennial year) 1976. In their early lives together, Rodney and Sigrun lived in several places in southeast Nebraska before moving to Mississippi in 1980. After Rodney's death in 1984, Sigrun relocated with her boys back to Burchard. Sigrun was a homemaker, seamstress, then was hired on as among the first employees at CJ Foods in Pawnee City, where she worked as a packaging associate and she worked there until her retirement. In 2012, she became a grandmother to Maiya and later Olivia Hoffman. Sigrun loved crafts, gardening, cooking, crochet and knitting.