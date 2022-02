Sondra Sasse, 74, formerly Plymouth, passed away Wednesday in Fairbury. She was born October 18, 1947 at Fairbury to Alfred and Hilda Grummert Ebke.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Chapel in Fairbury. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery at Diller. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. gerdesmeyerfh.com