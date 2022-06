Sophia Wilhelmina Olga Fuchs, 100, of Odell passed away June 24, 2022 at Samaritan Springs in Beatrice. She was born September 1, 1921 to Henry & Sophia (Lemke) Stelling in Hanover, KS.

Services will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hanover, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to Trinity Lutheran Church or Cottonwood Hospice. Vance-Gerdes Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com