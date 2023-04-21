Stanley E. Hays, 88

Stanley E. Hays, age 88 of Blue Springs passed away peacefully on April 19, 2023 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born in Diller on September 24, 1934 to Ross and Ethel (Ellis) Hays. Stan graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951. On May 28, 1953, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Bednar, and to this union they were blessed with three daughters, Debrah, Susan, and Shelly. Stan was a farmer known for straight fence lines and enjoyed farming, raising cattle and caring for a pasture. He was a member of the Wymore United Methodist Church and had served on the Township Board. He enjoyed going to the lake, water skiing, square dancing, and traveling. He was a talented baseball player in high school. But most of all, Stan loved attending the activities of his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Mary Ann of Blue Springs; daughters, Debbie Ferguson and husband Steve of Wymore and Susan Wagner and husband Ron of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Doug (Amber) Ferguson of Blue Springs, Monica (Tony) Busboom of Filley, Ryan Wagner of Glendale, CO, and Brett (Carolyn) Wagner of Wheat Ridge, CO; great grandchildren, Rozlyn Ferguson, Avery and Korbin Busboom, and one baby Wagner on the way; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shelly Bellamy; parents-in-law Joseph and Helen Bednar and brother-in-law, Joseph Bednar, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Wymore United Methodist Church with Pastor Rachel Stone officiating. A private family burial will take place prior to the service at the Wymore Cemetery with Jon Palmquist officiating. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cottonwood Hospice or Wymore United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Additional service details, including any livestreams, video tributes, or memories may be found at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.