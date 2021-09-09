Stanley G. Kujath, age 78 of Wymore passed away at his home on September 7, 2021. He was born in Fairbury on February 4, 1943 to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Stan served his country in the United States Army from March 18, 1960 to July 9, 1962. On September 16, 1966, he was united in marriage to Barbara McDonald. He worked with cable TV, American Tool, Vice-Grip, and Walmart – retiring from several of them. He also worked transporting foster children to their various appointments and often got caught spoiling them with McDonalds and coloring books. Stan enjoyed yardwork, feeding the birds, and gardening, but most of all he loved having his grandkids and great-grandkids around.