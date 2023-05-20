Stella M. Hubbard, 95, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, died Thursday morning, May 18, 2023 at a Lincoln Hospital. She was born on November 20, 1927 at Hallam. Stella attended school in Cortland and was the Gage County and State Spelling Champion in 1939 and 1940. She moved to Beatrice in 1944 where she graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. She was married to Weldon C. Hubbard on November 21, 1945 at Marysville, KS and they lived in Beatrice where Stella taught school at Logan Center Country School. She and Weldon moved to Lincoln in 1981 and returned to Beatrice in 2001. She worked for Dole Floral, Everett Wholesale, was a real estate agent, served on the Election Board, and volunteered for the American Cancer Society and Bryan West Hospital. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She enjoyed playing the organ, singing, and working crossword puzzles.