Stephanie Jurgens Morris, 37, of Manhattan, KS, died unexpectedly November 25, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital. She was born on May 6, 1983 at Beatrice and baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 2001 and was active in band and show choir and was awarded the John Philip Sousa Award in 2001. She then graduated from Doane College in Crete Magna Cum Laude with a double major in Music and Psychology and a minor in English and was involved with the Chi Delta sorority. Stephanie was selected to the prestigious Nebraska Intercollegiate Band. She served in the Nebraska and Texas National Guard for eight years. Stephanie met her husband while being part of the American Musical Ambassadors and they were married on January 10, 2005. Stephanie was involved with Spectrum of Hope/Shape of Behavior in Houston, TX as a behavioral therapist for children with learning and developmental disabilities, was an active member and mentor of Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) in Fayetteville, NC, and founding member in Sierra Vista/Ft. Huachuca, AZ, and served as co-president of the 82nd Airborne Division Band Family Readiness group from 2008-2010. She volunteered with the home school cooperative leadership in Arizona and Virginia and was involved in directing and costume designing for the youth at the Manhattan community theater. Stephanie was the business founder of Kiddacraft and was a devoted wife and mother of two.