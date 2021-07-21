 Skip to main content
Stephanie Smith
Stephanie Smith

Stephanie Kay Smith

The service to celebrate her life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk St., Beatrice, NE 68310 on Wednesday, July 21st at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista and Rev. Mark Schutt officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family's choice with Greg and Connie Leech in charge. God saw her getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around her, and whispered, “Come to Me.” Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

