Stephanie Smith

Stephanie Kay Smith
Stephanie Kay Smith, 53 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Thursday morning at her home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Stephanie loved life even on her darkest days. She loved her family, her family pets, decorating her home, tending flowers in her yard and trying new recipes. Especially, she loved teaching and was the Middle School English Teacher at Lewiston Consolidated School. She was proud of the fact that she had earned her Master's Degree and always stressed to her students how important an education would be to them and to always strive to do their best. Stephanie was born in Grand Island on November 10, 1967 and moved to Beatrice with her parents in 1972. She shared many happy days as a child growing up in her Jane Way neighborhood playing with so many friends. Stephanie attended school in Beatrice, graduating from High School in 1986. Family was important to her until the end of her life. Recently, she purchased “Cancer” T-shirts for her immediate family and had a photographer come for a backyard photo session. Holidays were meant to be shared with family and she was always ready and well-decorated in her home.
Stephanie is survived by her husband, Kevin Smith; her parents, Ray and Linda McCall, all of Beatrice; daughter, Breanna McCall of Phoenix, AZ; son, Jesse McCall and wife, Tiffani of Menifee, CA; two grandsons dear to her heart, Kayvon and Huxley; her sister, Shannon Lynch and her husband, Chris of Lincoln; special niece and nephew, Cecilly and Henry Lynch; sisters and brothers in-laws; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Gladys McCall and Errol and Loretta Findley; and her in-laws, Alta and Gerald Smith.
The service to celebrate her life will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk St., Beatrice, NE 68310 on Wednesday, July 21st at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista and Rev. Mark Schutt officiating. Private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 20th at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family's choice with Greg and Connie Leech in charge. God saw her getting tired and a cure was not to be. So, he put his arms around her, and whispered, “Come to Me.” Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.