Stephanie Smith

Stephanie Kay Smith, 53 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away Thursday morning at her home after a 5-year battle with cancer. Stephanie loved life even on her darkest days. She loved her family, her family pets, decorating her home, tending flowers in her yard and trying new recipes. Especially, she loved teaching and was the Middle School English Teacher at Lewiston Consolidated School. She was proud of the fact that she had earned her Master's Degree and always stressed to her students how important an education would be to them and to always strive to do their best. Stephanie was born in Grand Island on November 10, 1967 and moved to Beatrice with her parents in 1972. She shared many happy days as a child growing up in her Jane Way neighborhood playing with so many friends. Stephanie attended school in Beatrice, graduating from High School in 1986. Family was important to her until the end of her life. Recently, she purchased “Cancer” T-shirts for her immediate family and had a photographer come for a backyard photo session. Holidays were meant to be shared with family and she was always ready and well-decorated in her home.