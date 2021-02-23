Stephen J. Winter, 73, of Beatrice, died February 22, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital of Lincoln. He was born March 23, 1947 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1965. He then attended Pershing College in Beatrice and then Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO, where he received an education degree. He taught social studies at Southern High School for two years and then worked for Al Sederberg at Uhl's Sporting Good. He began the Steve Winter Insurance Agency for National Farmers Insurance and retired in 2013. He was active in the community and served on numerous boards including Main Street, Beatrice Country Club, and the YMCA. He was very active on the Beatrice Board of Education for over twenty years and was instrumental in building the new school, football field and starting the baseball program. He coached the American Legion Baseball team and refereed basketball for several years. He received the “Service to Mankind” award from the Beatrice Sertoma Club in 1971. He was a frequent visitor at Nick's Coffee Club and was a big ambassador for Beatrice and their young people. He enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was a huge Husker fan who also enjoyed attending Beatrice High School events, and golfing. He was a good cook, and his specialties were meatloaf and cube steaks.