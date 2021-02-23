Stephen J. Winter
Stephen J. Winter, 73, of Beatrice, died February 22, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital of Lincoln. He was born March 23, 1947 in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1965. He then attended Pershing College in Beatrice and then Tarkio College in Tarkio, MO, where he received an education degree. He taught social studies at Southern High School for two years and then worked for Al Sederberg at Uhl's Sporting Good. He began the Steve Winter Insurance Agency for National Farmers Insurance and retired in 2013. He was active in the community and served on numerous boards including Main Street, Beatrice Country Club, and the YMCA. He was very active on the Beatrice Board of Education for over twenty years and was instrumental in building the new school, football field and starting the baseball program. He coached the American Legion Baseball team and refereed basketball for several years. He received the “Service to Mankind” award from the Beatrice Sertoma Club in 1971. He was a frequent visitor at Nick's Coffee Club and was a big ambassador for Beatrice and their young people. He enjoyed going to his children's and grandchildren's activities. He was a huge Husker fan who also enjoyed attending Beatrice High School events, and golfing. He was a good cook, and his specialties were meatloaf and cube steaks.
Survivors include his wife, Janie of Beatrice; sons, Chad (Kelley) Winter of Lincoln; Adam (Kristen) Winter of Monument, CO, Justin (Kim) Winter of Omaha; daughter, Ashley (Jason) Anderson of Omaha, seven grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Parrott of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Aileen (Eckstein) Winter; one brother, Gary Winter.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness and Pastor Greg Meyer officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Masks are encouraged at the service. If you are unable to attend the funeral service, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday and one hour preceding the service at the church on Thursday. A memorial has been established to family's choice with Dave Trebold and Chris Otto in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.