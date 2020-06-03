Steve A. Pieper
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home and First State Bank in charge.
