Steve A. Pieper, 55 years of age, of Pickrell passed away at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln Thursday evening, May 28, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1965 in Omaha to Merlan and Marie (Hoefling) Pieper. Steve was raised in the Burr and Sterling area and graduated from Sterling High School in 1983. Steve served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard from February 1985 until January 1993. Steve and Sheri (Menard) Goff were married on May 19, 2012. He had been employed for BAB Inc. in Adams and had help people in the Pickrell area with their farming. Steve was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, R. Pickrell and had been a member of the Sterling Village Board and had volunteered for many events in Pickrell. He enjoyed his grandchildren; NASCAR (especially Kevin Harvick); Nebraska football; camping and fishing; and watching sports (especially golf, the Lakers and the Rams).