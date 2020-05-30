Steve A. Pieper
Steve A. Pieper, 55 years of age, of Pickrell passed away at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln Thursday evening, May 28, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1965 in Omaha to Merlan and Marie (Hoefling) Pieper. Steve was raised in the Burr and Sterling area and graduated from Sterling High School in 1983. Steve served his country in the Nebraska Army National Guard from February 1985 until January 1993. Steve and Sheri (Menard) Goff were married on May 19, 2012. He had been employed for BAB Inc. in Adams and had help people in the Pickrell area with their farming. Steve was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, R. Pickrell and had been a member of the Sterling Village Board and had volunteered for many events in Pickrell. He enjoyed his grandchildren; NASCAR (especially Kevin Harvick); Nebraska football; camping and fishing; and watching sports (especially golf, the Lakers and the Rams).
Survivors include his wife Sheri; children Jarod Pieper and Jamie Beerenstrauch of Pickrell, Janelle Maybee and husband Tyler of Lincoln, Tyler Pieper and wife Haley of DeWitt, Brandon Goff and wife Courtney of Cortland, and Ben Goff and Maci Reeves of Lincoln; grandchildren Rylan, Bryson, Josilyn & Grayson, Jackson & Hunter, Briar & Baylor, Sutton and one more on the way; sister Jeanette Burlie and husband Todd of Wichita; step siblings Ron, Bill, Clint, Matt and Jana Bartels; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Leroy Bartels.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic situation. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home and First State Bank in charge. Sign Steve's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.
