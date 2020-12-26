Steve Mason

Steve ‘Mace' Mason passed away at his home on the morning of December 16, 2020, at the age of 64. Mace was a loving husband and father of four children. Steve was born July 19, 1956 to Cliff and Shirley Mason. Mace was a proud ‘Westsider' and spent most of his childhood in the Big Blue River. He graduated from Beatrice High School class of '74. After high school, he worked a number of jobs including Pizza Hut, Klump's Hardware, and Bill and John's Liquor. Mace was an avid softball player and even met the love of his life, Teresa ‘T' (Hamm) after an in-the-park home run. Teresa and Steve married on June 6th, 1981 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In 1986, Mace started running The Office Bar for his parents for the better part of a decade before it sold in 1996. He spent an afternoon driving a Bobcat for Bob Jurgen's Construction before deciding he missed the bar business. In 2003, Mace and T purchased The Rail and that's where he would hang his hat until his passing. Mace was a devoted husband, loving father, and one-of-a kind friend. He enjoyed Chicago Cubs Baseball, Spiderman, The Huskers, camping, and most importantly being with his grandchildren.