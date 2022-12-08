Steve Newman

Steve L. Newman
Steve L. Newman, 81, of Beatrice, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022 in a Lincoln hospital. He was born on July 17, 1941 in Lincoln to Edward and Margie (Yates) Newman. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1959. Steve moved to Beatrice in 1962 and started working at Consumer Public Power, which is now Nebraska Public Power, from May 1961 to March 1998. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and then served with the National Guard. He married Mary Jo Meints on March 21, 1975 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He was a former member of the Beatrice Jaycees, the American Legion Drill Team, the Virginia Legion Club, and the Beatrice Gun Club, where he was past-president and former board member. Steve loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his son and grandchildren, and especially loved watching his great-grandchildren fish. He was very proud of every one of them but especially proud of his two oldest grandchildren. One has grown to be an outstanding parent and another who graduated from college.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Mary Jo Newman of Beatrice; son, Jason Newman of Beatrice; former daughter-in-law, Kerrie Helms of Cortland; grandchildren, Gabby Newman and special friend Zane Fox of Lincoln, Corbin (Jenn) Newman of Beatrice, and Case Newman of Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Kinzlee Newman, Collin Newman and Laura Newman of Beatrice; mother, Dorothy Newman of Columbus; brothers, Richard (Julie) Newman of Lincoln and Jordan (Amy) Newman of Columbus; sisters, Melany (Pat) Fullenkamp of Elkhorn and Nat (Cordell) Jordan of Oklahoma City; brothers-in-law, Donald (Cheryl) Meints of Corinth, MS, Richard Meints of Beatrice, and John Meints of Homesville; sisters-in-law, Diana Church of Plano, TX and Carol (Roger) Humphrey of Lebanon, TN; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua Newman; grandparents, Clarence and Roine Newman and Clyde and Nell Yates; parents-in-law, Elmer and Marie Meints; niece, Paige Newman.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Military rites will be included during the service. Cremation has taken place and there is no viewing, but a book for signatures will be available on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfunealhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.