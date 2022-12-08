Steve Newman

Steve L. Newman, 81, of Beatrice, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022 in a Lincoln hospital. He was born on July 17, 1941 in Lincoln to Edward and Margie (Yates) Newman. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1959. Steve moved to Beatrice in 1962 and started working at Consumer Public Power, which is now Nebraska Public Power, from May 1961 to March 1998. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 and then served with the National Guard. He married Mary Jo Meints on March 21, 1975 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He was a former member of the Beatrice Jaycees, the American Legion Drill Team, the Virginia Legion Club, and the Beatrice Gun Club, where he was past-president and former board member. Steve loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his son and grandchildren, and especially loved watching his great-grandchildren fish. He was very proud of every one of them but especially proud of his two oldest grandchildren. One has grown to be an outstanding parent and another who graduated from college.