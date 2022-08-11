Steve Pomeroy (copy)

Steve Pomeroy, 56 of Blue Springs passed away on August 3rd, 2022 at his home from short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife Cathy, son Jake, sister Heide, brother-in-law Dan, and cousin Susie. Steve was born on October 10th, 1965 in Kimbell, son of Keith and Sandy Pomeroy. He graduated from Pender High School. During his high school years, he worked alongside his Dad at the Dehy Planet north of Pender. Steve loved all the traveling his jobs required over the years. He really enjoyed riding snowmobiles and mini bikes with his Dad and sisters Cathy and Heide while growing up. Steve married Cathy (Gagne) on May 8th, 2001. Steve and his wife of 22 years made Blue Springs their home. They loved to spend time together tending to their garden, working in the garage, and relaxing and socializing with friends on their deck. Over the years, he had many dogs and even loved most of Cathy's cats. Steve really enjoyed spending time with his son Jake. They loved to watch history shows together and discussing old tanks, ships and aircraft.