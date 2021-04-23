Steven B. Menke
Steven Boyd Menke, 63, of Lincoln, was born April 22, 1957 in Fairbury, Neb. to Perl & Phyllis Menke. After battling complications with leukemia since Sept. 2020, he passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and sons on April 20, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Neb.
Steve graduated from Fairbury High School in 1975. He then graduated from Southeast Community College-Fairbury in 1977 and continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning an education degree in 1980. He started his education career at Humboldt High School teaching business and accounting and was head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach from 1980-1989. He then moved to Beatrice in 1989 and taught computer applications at Beatrice Middle School until his retirement in 2015. He was Athletic Director at BMS and coached boys basketball, boys football and boys track. After moving to Lincoln in 2015, he continued as a substitute teacher at Lincoln Public Schools. He was a driver's education teacher for Nebraska Safety Council from 2013-2020. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Wendy, sons; Brent Menke (Caley) of Lincoln, Trevor Menke (Traci) of Seward and grandson Ellis Boyd Menke of Lincoln. Mother. Phyllis Menke of Fairbury; sister, Carla (Marty) Cline of Hebron; mother-in-law, Karen Scheele of Fairbury; brother-in-law, Monty (Julie) Scheele of Hickman; sister-in-law, Sherri Scheele (Terry Vieregger).
Life celebration gathering will be Fri., April 23rd at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive from 5-7p.m. Memorial Service will be 10:30 a.m. Sat. April 24th at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Shelbourn officiating. Face masks are required. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream.
In honor of Steve, family requests that those attending wear Husker red. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be to the family choice. Condolences can be left online at Roperandsons.com