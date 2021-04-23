Steven B. Menke

Steve graduated from Fairbury High School in 1975. He then graduated from Southeast Community College-Fairbury in 1977 and continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln earning an education degree in 1980. He started his education career at Humboldt High School teaching business and accounting and was head boys basketball coach and assistant football coach from 1980-1989. He then moved to Beatrice in 1989 and taught computer applications at Beatrice Middle School until his retirement in 2015. He was Athletic Director at BMS and coached boys basketball, boys football and boys track. After moving to Lincoln in 2015, he continued as a substitute teacher at Lincoln Public Schools. He was a driver's education teacher for Nebraska Safety Council from 2013-2020. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.