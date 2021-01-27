Steven B. Mullins

Steven B. Mullins, 61 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Syracuse on May 28, 1959 to Jerry and Evelyn (Reschke) Mullins. Steve graduated high school in 1977 in Garwin, IA. He married Laura Wintz on October 27, 1979 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Auburn. Steve earned his Bachelor's degree from Peru State College in 1980. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice and the Jay Husker Auto Club. Steven enjoyed small engines, tractors, the car club, auctions and fishing.

Steve is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Amanda Morgan and husband Terry, William Mullins and wife Jana, Joshua Mullins, all of Beatrice, Sarah Mullins and fiancé Adam Flowers of Lincoln, Michael Mullins of Beatrice; grandchildren, Alexis and Bentley Mullins, Brooke and Bailey Morgan, Addison, Natasha and Alexandra Mullins; brother, Brian Mullins and wife Melissa of Battle Creek, IA; mother-in-law, Ginger Wintz of Auburn; sisters-in-law, Diane Johnson and husband Brad of Beatrice, Sharon Greving and significant other Vance Hipke of Chapman, Robin Mullins of Iowa, Melinda Mullins of Garwin, IA; brother-in-law, Bob Wintz and wife Samantha of Auburn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mark Mullins, Todd Mullins; and father-in-law, Leonard Wintz.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. A rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021. Social distancing and masks will be required at all events. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.